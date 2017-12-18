By Andy Uhler
December 18, 2017 | 4:00 PM
Listen to this story
DownloadEmbed
Listen To The Story
Marketplace

One noticeable different between this White House agenda for national security, and that of the previous two administrations? This one includes zero mention of climate change as a national security threat. That may not mean funding cuts for defense or other programs that deal with climate change. But it does mean the White House is on a different page when it comes to climate risk than several federal agencies.

Click the audio player above to hear the full story. 

Follow Andy Uhler at @andy_uhler