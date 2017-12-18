One noticeable different between this White House agenda for national security, and that of the previous two administrations? This one includes zero mention of climate change as a national security threat. That may not mean funding cuts for defense or other programs that deal with climate change. But it does mean the White House is on a different page when it comes to climate risk than several federal agencies.
