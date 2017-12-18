It's not too early to get ready for New Year's resolutions. - Rob Kim/Getty Images for Waterford

For many Americans, it's the last week of work before a holiday break. Maybe you've already started making "see you next year!" jokes, maybe you've also started thinking about how you're going to better yourself in the new year.

But have you thought about what it's going to cost?

We're not just talking about resolving to get your budget under control either, although that would certainly qualify. Maybe you want to get healthier. What's that gym membership cost? Maybe you're going to finally learn a second language. Are fancy apps worth it, or should you just get a book?

Marketplace Weekend is doing the numbers on New Year's resolutions, and we want to hear about yours. Send an email to weekend@marketplace.org or fill out the form below:

