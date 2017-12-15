Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2017/12/15/world/what-next-brexit/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

British Prime Minister Theresa May must be feeling more than a little punch drunk over Brexit — Britain's exit from the European Union. A week ago, she was hailed a heroine in Parliament for pulling off the first stage of the exit negotiations. Then, only days later, she suffered a humiliating parliamentary defeat when a number of pro-EU supporters voted against her during the passage of an important bill. The next day in Brussels, she was applauded by other EU leaders, some of whom earlier in the week had been bitterly criticizing her. So what is going on with Brexit? For more, Lizzie O'Leary spoke with Stephen Beard, Marketplace's European correspondent.