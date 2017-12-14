Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2017/12/14/business/disney-fox-deal-makes-ceo-succession-tougher/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

The Walt Disney Co. has agreed to buy most of 21st Century Fox's entertainment assets in a $52 billion deal that will reshape the media landscape. If the megamerger goes through, the already huge Disney will become an even bigger Hollywood player and digital streaming competitor. Disney chairman and CEO Bob Iger was set to retire in 2019. He now says he'll stick around until 2021 to oversee the integration. The company's had trouble lining someone up to fill Iger's big shoes — and the Fox deal only makes those shoes even bigger.

