Madeleine L'Engle, the author of the classic novel "A Wrinkle in Time," believed "there comes a point where you can go as far as thinking will take you, and then you will move into the world that might become fantasy, which is that world beyond where your mind will take you, and then you stop, you stop short, and you listen."

L'Engle, who wrote more than 60 books, would have turned 100 years old in 2018. For this month's book club episode, we had a delightful conversation with her granddaughter, author Charlotte Jones Voiklis. Voiklis and her sister Léna Roy just completed a biography of their grandmother called "Becoming Madeleine" which comes out this February, followed by the movie version in March.

