Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2017/12/12/economy/republicans-want-700-billion-defense-spending-next-year-can-they-get-democrats/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

President Donald Trump signed the National Defense Authorization Act today. It calls for around $700 billion in defense spending for fiscal year 2018. That would blow right through the spending caps Congress agreed to back in 2011. Congress has to vote to modify those caps, if it wants to spend this much money on defense. And it’s not clear Republican leaders have the votes to do that.

Click the audio player above to hear the full story.