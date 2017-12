Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2017/12/12/business/holiday-catalogs-boost-online-sales/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

Most of us do our holiday shopping online, but those catalogs keep coming. That’s because stores see a role for the glossy catalogs.

Click the above audio player to hear the full story.