Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2017/12/11/world/saudi-arabia-lifts-ban-movie-theaters/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

The announcement, made today, ends a ban that dates back to the 1980s. Saudis will be able to go out to the movies as soon as next year. It’s all part of a push by the Saudi royal family to diversify the economy away from oil.