- Mark Wilson/Getty Images

Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2017/12/08/world/marketplace-weekend-answers-your-tax-questions/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

In the past few weeks, taxes have been on all of our minds and at the center of the news, as the House and Senate have passed their versions of the Republican tax bill.

Tax reform is something that will have an enormous effect on everyone living in the U.S. and on the economy as a whole. It's also something that can cause more than a little confusion.

This week, listeners asked some of their most pressing questions on tax reform, and the plans that the House and Senate must now reconcile if Congress is going to pass major tax reform this year. Marketplace Weekend put together a panel of experts to answer those questions: Mark Nash, tax partner at PricewaterhouseCoopers, Michael Simkovic, professor of law and accounting at USC’s Gould School of Law and Jill Schlesinger, certified financial planner, CBS business analyst, and host of "Jill on Money."

Here are the questions our panel took on — you can hear the answers in the audio player above.

Listener Doug Culver wrote to ask about the income he earns from rental properties — how will it be taxed, and would he benefit more under the new plans if he set himself up as a pass-through business?

Rebecca Mettler wanted to know if the health insurance individual mandate would be removed? "Basically, can I stop paying $1,400 a month for health insurance? And a follow on question, would it be wise to fully fund my HSA before Dec. 31, 2017 and perhaps let go of the super expensive health insurance. Would the HSA funding in 2017 be a tax deduction?"

A few listeners wanted to know if there are any changes to the capital gains tax rates. Is anything different?

Listener Ken Merrell wrote to us about his son – he applied to a PhD program and would get a $35,000 stipend and be taxed on $85,000 of income under the new plan. Ken wants to know how to reconcile that with the idea that this plan is about growth and opportunity. How is education impacted?

Several listeners wrote to us with questions about their small businesses. What deductions are small business owners gaining and losing under the proposed plans?

Other listeners wanted to know about individual deductions. Some of the changes to individual deductions also apply to people who are self-employed, or who work on freelance contracts. Amy Griffin sent us this question: "A lot of artists/freelancers are freaking out because word is going around that the tax plan ends unreimbursed employee expenses. I assume this is like union dues that your employer doesn't cover. What does it do to Schedule C expenses though?"

Marketplace Weekend will be taking more questions and updating this page with answers. If you have something you'd like to ask, get in touch.

Bring us your tax stories by emailing us at weekend@marketplace.org (you can send your voice memo messages here, too). You can also leave a comment on Facebook or Twitter, call the Weekend voicemail 1-800-648-5114 or send your comments and questions using the form below.

First Name*