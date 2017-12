Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2017/12/08/economy/after-taxes-then-comes-infrastructure-and-how-pay-it/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

A Federal Government shutdown has been averted, for now. So what’s next for Washington after the tax overhaul gets done? Well, according to multiple reports out today, it’s infrastructure. The president is expected to release his long-awaited infrastructure plan in January. But the tax bill has some elements that have infrastructure experts concerned.

