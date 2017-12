Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2017/12/06/business/under-rule-change-your-restaurant-tips-would-may-not-go-your-server/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

The Department of Labor has proposed changes to Obama-era rules about tipping. The changes would let employers pool tip money from workers who earn at least minimum wage and share it with non-tipped workers or use it to “make capital improvements, lower prices, or hire additional workers.” The public comment period is remarkably short, with comments accepted through early January.

