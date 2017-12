Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2017/12/06/business/disney-reported-be-nearing-60-billion-deal-chunk-fox-s-media-empire/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

Rumors of a deal between Walt Disney and 21st Century Fox are getting louder. Multiple sources are reporting that the two entertainment giants are in talks and could strike a $60 billion deal as early as next week. It looks as if Disney would snatch up a good deal of Fox’s empire, including its movie and TV studios. Meanwhile, Fox would keep its news, sports and broadcast network. What would a deal like this mean for Disney?

