Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2017/12/05/economy/lawmakers-ponder-fate-corporate-amt/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

The House and Senate have both passed tax bills cutting the rate that corporations pay. The lawmakers differ though on the details, including what to do with the corporate alternative minimum tax. The House bill repealed it, but after some last minute changes the Senate bill keeps the AMT in place and some businesses aren't too happy about that.

Click the audio player above to hear the full story.