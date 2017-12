Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2017/12/05/business/wedding-cake-case-goes-supreme-court/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

The Supreme Court justices will hear oral arguments today in the case of a Colorado baker who refused to bake a wedding cake for a same-sex couple. He said a state law forbidding discrimination on grounds of sexual discrimination forces him to act against his Christian beliefs. Supporters of the couple argue that if you go into business, you have to serve everyone.

