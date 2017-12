Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2017/12/04/economy/gop-tax-plan-and-federal-debt-why-does-it-matter/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

The tax cuts the Senate approved in the wee hours of Saturday morning are expected to add at least $1 trillion to the federal deficit over the next decade. That’s according to the Senate’s own Joint Committee on Taxation. And that’s after taking into account a boost to economic growth generated by tax cuts. So what does that mean, exactly, for the economy? And why is it so hard to get people to care?

