Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2017/12/04/economy/amt-flashpoint-between-two-tax-bills/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

So now we have two GOP tax plans that must now become one. Among the variations between the House and Senate bills is the individual alternative minimum tax. That’s the idea that there should be some minimum tax rate so the wealthy can't deduct or exempt their way out of taxes entirely. Doing away with the AMT, as it's known, was part of Republicans push to simplify the tax code. But on Friday, the Senate added a version of it back into their plan. What’s going to happen now?

Click the audio player above to hear the full story.