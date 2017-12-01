U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, a Republican from Kentucky, walks from the Senate chamber to his office today at the Capitol. - Alex Wong/Getty Images

Sudeep Reddy from Politico and Ana Swanson from The New York Times join us to talk about this week’s business and economic news. Today, the Senate is expected to vote on the GOP’s tax reform bill, so we discuss the bill’s past, present and potential future. We also go into the particulars of the proposed legislation and talk about whether or not it will really be effective. Plus, what could a Donald Trump/Mick Mulvaney Consumer Financial Protection Bureau look like?