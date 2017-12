Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2017/12/01/economy/right-time-tax-cut/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

The GOP tax cuts may add about 0.8 percent to GDP growth during the next 10 years, according to several budget models. But that's economic growth for an economy that's already heating up. And you know who you call when the economy gets too hot? The Federal Reserve. It's the Fed's job to come in and put on the brakes. So there are some concerns that the Fed might have to mop up the very growth the GOP is promising.

Click the audio player above to hear the full story.