Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2017/12/01/business/big-lots-reports-earnings-stores-get-makeover/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

The ultra discount retailer Big Lots is expected to release third quarter earnings today. Stocks have gained 20 percent in the past six months, and they’re predicted to continue to go up. But the question is whether Big Lots can keep up with other retailers in the stiff competition for the best products at the best prices.

Click the audio player above to hear the full story.