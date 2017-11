Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2017/11/30/world/after-brexit-net-migration-britain-tumbles/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

Britain's government published its latest immigration figures today. They cover the 12-month period after the June 2016 vote to quit the European Union. Many who backed Brexit said they did so to curb the numbers of immigrants to Britain. Today's figures show the sharpest fall in net inward migration since British records began more than 50 years ago. Some businesses are fretting about potential economic harm.

