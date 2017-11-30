Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2017/11/30/business/amazon-s-alexa-wants-be-your-office-assistant-too/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

Amazon announced plans to bring its Echo devices into conference rooms and cubicles through a platform called Alexa for Business. The new feature comes through Amazon’s cloud computing business, Amazon Web Services, not its retail side, and it’s the company’s latest move in the competitive voice assistant space. To start, Alexa for Business will let workers ask the virtual assistant to do things like schedule meetings, order supplies and coordinate travel through partnerships with existing office tools like Microsoft Exchange and Concur.

Click the audio player above to hear the full story.