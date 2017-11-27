Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2017/11/27/wealth-poverty/states-scramble-continue-funding-federal-health-program-low-income-kids/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

The Children’s Health Insurance Program or CHIP provides health insurance to nearly 9 million low income-children across the country. In September, it technically ran out of money ... after Congress failed to reauthorize funding. Some states — which operate CHIP programs themselves — have been subsisting on leftover funds for months, but time is running out before that money dries up too, leaving potentially millions of children without insurance.

