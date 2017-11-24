We're half-way through the Obamacare open enrollment period and we've got a bit of a health care mystery on our hands. Earlier this week, federal health officials reported nearly 800-thousand consumers selected plans on healthcare.gov - the federal website where people shop for plans under the Affordable Care Act. It's the third consecutive week enrollment has outpaced last year's numbers with more than 2 million picking plans so far. What’s causing the spike?
Follow Dan Gorenstein at @dmgorenstein.