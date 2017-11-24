Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2017/11/24/health-care/mysterious-jump-obamacare-enrollment/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

We're half-way through the Obamacare open enrollment period and we've got a bit of a health care mystery on our hands. Earlier this week, federal health officials reported nearly 800-thousand consumers selected plans on healthcare.gov - the federal website where people shop for plans under the Affordable Care Act. It's the third consecutive week enrollment has outpaced last year's numbers with more than 2 million picking plans so far. What’s causing the spike?