Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2017/11/24/business/rockport-texas-residents-review-black-friday-priorities/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

As many Americans try to make the most of retailers offering deals on one of the busiest shopping days of the year, the 10,000 or so residents of Rockport, Texas, are still dealing with the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey. Many are still living in hotel rooms. Some have had to relocate to rental properties miles away. The storm and its aftermath have changed the local economy and put some holiday expectations on hold.