Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2017/11/22/business/black-friday-may-not-be-best-day-deals/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

More than half the respondents in a survey by WalletHub said Black Friday no longer offers the best deals of the year. The personal finance website analyzed ads from major retailers and found that there are a lot of deals on the day after Thanksgiving, but you have to know where to find them.

Click the audio player above to hear the full story.