About 60,000 Haitians here in the U.S. are trying to figure out what's next for them. The Trump administration has decided not to renew what's known as Temporary Protected Status for this group. Under TPS, the government allows people already here — because of war, strife or natural disasters in their home country — to stay and work legally. Citizens of 10 countries currently have that status. The Trump administration’s decision to not extend the humanitarian program for Haiti makes it the second country this month to get a heads up that their citizens' time here is running out. Not renewing temporary status marks a change in policy when compared to previous administrations.

