The Federal Communications Commission will not uphold Obama-era net neutrality rules. Today, FCC Chairman Ajit Pai asked the commission to adopt a more free-market approach to regulating the internet. Net neutrality is the idea that all data transmitted over the internet be treated equally and companies can't slow down or charge different rates for different kinds of data. On top of all that, the administration is entering into a fight with AT&T over its proposed merger with Time Warner. To unpack all this, Marketplace host Kai Ryssdal spoke with Ryan Knutson, who covers the telecommunications industry for the Wall Street Journal.