The car and home insurance business isn't exactly known for breakneck innovation, but for Tom Wilson, the CEO of Allstate, the industry is full of change. The company's had to grapple with more severe weather in the past decade, like Hurricane Harvey, than in years past. Then there are self-driving cars — will the automakers be the ones liable if an automated vehicle gets into an accident? Wilson talks to host Kai Ryssdal about that and about the economy, tax reform and why he set Allstate's minimum wage at $15 an hour.

