Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2017/11/21/business/campbell-soup-company-woos-consumers-more-plant-based-products/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

Earnings are out this today for the Campbell Soup Company, and investors are likely to hear more about the company’s move toward plant-based foods. Not only has the company been buying up specialty companies like juice maker Bolthouse Farms, but last month Campbell’s joined a new trade group, the Plant Based Foods Association. What's behind these moves from the company known for its iconic chicken noodle and other soups?

Click the audio player above to hear the full story.