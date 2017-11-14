Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2017/11/14/sustainability/us-officials-tout-cleaner-fossil-fuels-nuclear-power-international-talks/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

At the United Nations climate talks in Germany, White House officials are talking about plans to make fossil fuels cleaner or more efficient, and to expand nuclear power, as approaches to reducing emissions. While the rest of the world may be more into discussing renewable energy, the focus of the current U.S. delegation would reduce carbon as well, as fossil fuels and nuclear are expected to remain a big part of the global energy mix.

