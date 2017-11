Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2017/11/14/economy/study-shows-historically-black-colleges-and-universities-add-15-billion-us/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

Fifteen billion dollars a year. That’s about how much historically black colleges and universities contribute to the U.S. economy each year, according to a new study released today by the United Negro College Fund and conducted by the University of Georgia. As Marketplace’s Reema Khrais reports, it’s part of a bigger strategy to highlight the relevance of HBCUs today.

Click the audio player above to hear the full story.