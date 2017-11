Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2017/11/13/world/tariffs-solar-power-hardware-move-forward/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

The International Trade Commission is delivering its report to the White House on how much to tax imported solar panels and other solar power hardware. It’s the type of tariff President Donald Trump has requested, to help put “America First,” but it will have a major impact on the broader solar industry, from installation to power purchase agreements.

