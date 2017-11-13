Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2017/11/13/economy/gop-agenda-simplify-tax-code-so-far-anything/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

As congressional Republicans keep grinding away on their tax bill, the question is: which tax bill? The full House is planning to vote on its bill this week. The Senate Finance Committee started work on its bill today, and President Donald Trump tweeted several suggestions, including a provision to repeal the Obamacare individual mandate. There's a lot going on, and keeping things straight is no easy task.

So Marketplace host Kai Ryssdal called Richard Rubin, who covers tax policy for the Wall Street Journal, to talk about the many forces tugging at the GOP tax plan.

"You've got now two competing bills, the House bill and the Senate bill, and they're both changing — the House bill changing multiple times in committee last week," said Rubin. "The Senate bill is headed for a bunch of changes this week. So if there were only one thing, and they were working on one thing, maybe you could follow it. That's not where we are."

To listen to their full interview, use the media player above.