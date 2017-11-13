Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2017/11/13/business/ge-cuts-dividend-shareholders-may-ultimately-benefit/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

General Electric announced today that all is maybe not well inside the multinational conglomerate empire. CEO John Flannery said the next couple years will be less profitable than previously thought and that, among other changes, he company will cut its annual dividend in half. That may sound scary if you're holding some GE stock, or if your investment strategy is based on getting reliable chunks of income from dividends, but there’s more to it.

