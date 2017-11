Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2017/11/10/economy/senate-proposal-delays-corporate-tax-rate-cut/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

Republicans in the Senate unveiled their tax bill yesterday. It proposes a delay the corporate tax cut that President Donald Trump says is crucial to spurring economic growth. The House plan would have cut the top corporate tax rate from 35 percent to 20 percent beginning next year. The Senate wants to delay that until 2019.

