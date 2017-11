Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2017/11/09/economy/corporate-tax-cut-and-jobs-might-not-go-hand-hand/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

The Trump administration has said that high corporate taxes in the U.S. drive jobs overseas so, in theory, cutting taxes will bring back jobs, or create new ones. But, lower corporate taxes are not at the top of the list for many companies when deciding where to locate a workforce.



