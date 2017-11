Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2017/11/08/economy/irs-losing-its-dogged-leader-crucial-time-agency-s-history/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

IRS Commissioner John Koskinen is reportedly stepping down as soon as tomorrow. His departure comes at a critical time — the IRS is underfunded and understaffed, just as Congress is gearing up to pass a massive tax overhaul.

Click the audio player above to hear the full story.