Chinese messaging giant Tencent has bought up about 12 percent of Snap, parent company of the disappearing messaging app Snapchat. Snap has struggled since its big IPO in March, and its shares have lost half their value, leading to the inevitable speculation that it might be ripe for an acquisition. But what is it about Snap that's actually valuable?

