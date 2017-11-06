Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2017/11/06/world/are-military-contracts-path-more-american-jobs/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

President Donald Trump prides himself on being deal-maker-in-chief, and that includes arms sales to foreign militaries. In Japan for his Asia trip, the president said the Japanese could shoot North Korean missiles out of the sky when they buy "lots of additional military equipment" from the U.S. He also said that would mean lots of jobs for America. Even though the U.S. is the world’s leader in arms sales, the industry’s manufacturing is increasingly automated, and new contracts wouldn’t necessarily mean huge numbers of jobs.

