The annual U.N. climate talks are underway in Bonn, Germany for the next two weeks. This marks the first of these conferences since President Donald Trump announced he’d pull the U.S. out of the Paris Climate Agreement. As the U.S. cedes global leadership in the fight against climate change, China is stepping up. But it’s more about pushing exports than combating asthma.

