Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2017/11/06/economy/tax-bill-out-time-amendments-and-lobbyists/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

Today the House Ways and Means Committee meets to debate the bill to overhaul the tax code. Officially it’s called a markup: committee members offer amendments before it goes to a House vote. What happens during a markup – and what could we see here?

Click the audio player above to her the full story.