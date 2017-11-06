Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2017/11/06/business/corner-office-marketplace/bill-ackman-and-honor-activist-investing/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

Bill Ackman is the CEO of Pershing Square Capital Management, but the companies he's probably most associated with are the ones he's investing in. As an activist investor, Ackman is known for buying a chunk of a company as a way to make changes to the company's board and the way the company's run. He's done versions of this at Target, JCPenney and Herbalife. His most recent project is ADP, the payroll processing company. He talks to host Kai Ryssdal about what he wants to have happen at ADP's board meeting on November 7, why he thinks it's an "honor" to be called an activist investor and why he's fed up with how company boards are run.

Subscribe to the Corner Office podcast on Apple Podcasts.