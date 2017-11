Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2017/11/03/world/residents-disappearing-island-plan-future/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

Climate change is on the agenda in Bonn, Germany next week, as the latest U.N. Climate Summit opens. Hosted by Fiji, the conference agenda will focus on the impact of rising sea water on low-lying islands in the Pacific, such as Kiribati. For more on this, and the U.S. presence at the conference following the country's withdrawal from the Paris Agreement back in June, Marketplace's Jed Kim joins the show.