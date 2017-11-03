Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2017/11/03/economy/small-business-takes-gop-over-tax-bill/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

Congressional staffers, lobbyists, think tanks, and many others are getting ready for a weekend of digging through the 400-plus page GOP tax bill. They will be sorting out where to pick their fights come Monday, when the bill heads to the House Ways and Means Committee for markup. Already weighing in are small businesses, many of which are none too happy with the current version of the Republican tax plan.

Click the audio player above to hear the full story.