Venezuela's state-owned oil company must make a $1.2 billion payment to creditors tomorrow as it risks defaulting it's debt. Russia’s state-owned oil company Rosneft has made billions of dollars in loans to cash-strapped Venezuela and is likely to step in again. This is part of a strategy for making energy investments in unstable countries where the United States can’t or won’t invest.

