Listen To The Story

The EPA yesterday installed new science advisers, who run panels to assess the latest findings on, say, pollution and asthma for the agency. These boards are billed as the top independent experts in the field, but the advisers announced today have histories of siding with chemical makers, oil, gas and pesticide firms. So, who will they be looking out for when they meet and advise the regulators?

