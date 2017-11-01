Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2017/11/01/economy/inside-last-minute-wrangling-tax-bill/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

Today is not the day we get a look at the GOP tax plan. Late last night, the House Ways and Means committee delayed the scheduled release of the text of the bill by a day. For now, there are many details to be worked out before the big reveal. Word is, Republicans are still trying to figure out how to pay for tax cuts in a way that keeps to their proposed budget of adding $1.5 trillion to the deficit over the next ten years.

