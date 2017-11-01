Today is not the day we get a look at the GOP tax plan. Late last night, the House Ways and Means committee delayed the scheduled release of the text of the bill by a day. For now, there are many details to be worked out before the big reveal. Word is, Republicans are still trying to figure out how to pay for tax cuts in a way that keeps to their proposed budget of adding $1.5 trillion to the deficit over the next ten years.
