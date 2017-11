Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2017/11/01/economy/how-will-millionaires-fare-tax-bill/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

Today, we’re expecting to get details on the proposed Republican tax bill. One thing to look out for is a possible change to the way top earners are taxed. A so-called millionaire’s tax has been floated to a mixed reception. Some say such a tax would be aimed at making the bill more sellable.

Click the audio player above to hear the full story.