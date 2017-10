Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2017/10/30/business/expat-tax-burden-could-shift/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

Americans overseas pay income taxes both in the U.S. and in the countries where they work. Now lawmakers could lighten the burden for individuals. As the tax overhaul is drafted in Washington, a range of complaints about expat taxes will be considered.

