When someone you love dies, there are several options for what to do with the body. Cremation. Burial. Or donation to science. But what happens to these donated bodies? An investigation by Reuters looked at this question and found a vast business in body parts. The series is called The Body Trade. Reuters' Enterprise correspondent, Brian Grow, is one of the reporters who worked on the series. He explains that unlike organ donation, body donation in the U.S. remains mostly unregulated. Grow joined Lizzie O'Leary to talk about his findings.